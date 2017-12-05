IOC: Russia banned from competing as team at 2018 Winter Olympics

(WISN)-- The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended for the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea following a state-sponsored doping scandal.

Russian athletes who qualify will have to compete under a neutral flag at the Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee's executive board ruled Tuesday.

The decision comes after an IOC investigation into allegations of doping at the 2014 Games hosted by Russia in Sochi.

The athletes will be identified as "Olympic Athlete from Russia." Their flag will be the Olympic rings, and the Olympic Anthem will play any time a Russian athlete stands on the podium for a gold medal.