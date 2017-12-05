Oshkosh shelter gets three dogs rescued from meat farm

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society has taken in three dogs rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm.

The dogs are named Gus, Callie, and Leo. OAHS staff picked them up from Waukesha County Airport on Dec. 4.

The dogs will need some time to learn how to trust humans before they can be adopted.

“They’ve been treated like commodities without any regard to their mental or physical wellbeing. Many of them don’t know what playing is, they’ve never seen a tennis ball or a collar and leash. They’ve never known life outside their small cage. We’re going to do everything we can to get them healthy and help them believe that humans can be trusted. Of course our ultimate goal is to get them in homes with families where they’ll be treated like the family members they should be,” says OAHS Executive Director Joni Geiger.

Humane Society International estimates that more than 2.5 million dogs are killed for their meat each year in South Korea.

The dogs are confined to small cages with wire mesh floors that hurt their paws