Steelers' Smith-Schuster, Bengals' Iloka each banned 1 game - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Steelers' Smith-Schuster, Bengals' Iloka each banned 1 game

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

NEW YORK (AP) -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback George Iloka have been suspended one game each by the NFL for violating league safety rules.

Smith-Schuster was flagged for unnecessary roughness and taunting after a blindside hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 23-20 victory Monday night. Iloka was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, ruled that Smith-Schuster "delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside shot to (Burfict's) head and neck area." Burfict left the game on a stretcher and did not return.

Runyan suspended Iloka for striking a defenseless receiver in the head and neck area. Brown, who caught the game-tying pass on the play, remained in the game.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.