Stevens Point warming center helps more homeless people

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The Stevens Point warming center has seen a dramatic increase in the number of homeless people seeking shelter, organizers said Tuesday.

Evergreen Community Initiatives (ECI) runs the 12-person shelter in Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church near downtown.



So far, 30 people have sought shelter, and a year ago through the entire winter the center provided help to 47 people, organizer Tiffany Krueger said. "I am concerned because we are seeing more disabled and elderly people coming in for help."

This is the second year ECI has offered a warming center. The location was different last winter.

Organizers say more volunteers are needed to man overnight and morning shifts. Visit here to find out more or you can call 715-252-7860.

The Salvation Army in town also provides shelter for homeless people.