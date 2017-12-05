Athlete of the Week: Zach Mootz, Merrill

"Definitely...basketball definitely runs in the blood in our family," senior guard Zach Mootz said.

Zach is one of 6 kids in the Mootz family and they were all wired to love the game of basketball. For years Zach lived in his older brother Chaz's shadow, but there is no question that he has since developed into a role model and leader on the merrill boys basketball team.

"My freshman year when Chaz was a senior, I would always watch how intense, aggressive and competitive he was," Zach said. "Now, I kind of look at it as more of a challenge to try to one-up him every once in a while. I don't really get intimidated. It's more of a competition."

It hasn't always been basketball for Mootz. For the last two years, he has led the Bluejays football team and he says the quick turnaround from quarterback on the field to guard on the court has been fluid.

"Besides being really sore after that, because I take a lot of hits during football, I was able to recover pretty easily," Mootz said. We had a pretty good break this year."

As a sophomore, Mootz earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. A year later, leading his team with 18.8 points, the 6-foot-2 guard was upgraded to a First-Team All-Conference selection. This season, Mootz has set some new goals for himself.

"I would like to get 1,000 points, I'm not sure where I'm at exactly, but I would also like to get Co-Player of the Year in the conference," the guard said.

He's nearly halfway to one of those targets. Mootz has racked up 456 points as he enters his senior campaign and he says no matter what happens to his resume of achievements, he just wants to make sure he leaves the team in good shape.

"It's a great program, I just want to make sure I leave my impact on the program and keep the culture going of really good basketball."

The Bluejays open conference play against Wausau East, Dec. 12.