Christmas spirit in full swing in one Wausau neighborhood

The Upper 3rd Street neighborhood in Wausau is full of Christmas spirit this holiday season.

The Alexander Walkway is lined with more than a dozen Christmas trees.

'Christmas Lives Here' came to fruition from a local bar owner a couple weeks ago. It has now sparked interest from residents all over the neighborhood.

"Typically that neighborhood in the past was crime ridden and to see the transformation that has happened over the years and for the neighbors to come together and unite for a project like this, it makes me proud," said Blake Opal-Wahoske of the Wausau River District.

Residents said they hope to make this an annual holiday tradition.

"The more [trees] we put up, the cooler it got and the more fun it got and then we started putting lights all through it and it just turned magic," said Penny Wiskowski of Wausau. "It's just beautiful. It makes you feel hopeful, and I think right now we really need that."

Anyone is invited to contribute a tree -- but you are responsible for providing the tree, stake materials and decorations. Trees can go up through Christmas Day.