Wausau committee discusses potential home for dog park

The Wausau Parks and Recreation Committee said they have their eyes on a potential location for a new dog park.

The empty land, located at the intersection of 4th and Plumer Streets on the city's east side, is for sale.

Monday night, the committee discussed the possibility of building a dog park at this location. Other spots were also discussed, but they decided to focus on the east side location for the time being.

"People come and dog owners like to socialize as well as they like to be with their dog but they also like to be with other dog people. Dogs make friends there, and so it's a nice city amenity that we wish we could have," said Pat Peckham of the Wausau City Council.

The city did not set aside any money in the 2018 budget for a dog park, so funding will have to come from the community.

The committee will discuss this plan further next month.