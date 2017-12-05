Marathon Co. library gives lessons on new book rental app - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. library gives lessons on new book rental app

By Zoe Haugen, Multimedia Journalist
MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

Now there's an easier way to rent books at the Marathon County Library, through an app called "Libby." The app allows users to check out e-books and audiobooks with their library card.

The app can be downloaded to your smartphone or tablet. It includes a digital catalog and place holds.

"E-books and e-content have really been booming the last few years. Obviously, everyone's on their phone and their tablets so I think offering digital materials is really important for the library to do just to stay evolving and stay current with the times," said Dan Richter, a library specialist.

The library's Wausau location held a free class Tuesday for anyone interested in learning about it. There's another one on Thursday and two more in January.  Exact times and locations can be found HERE.

