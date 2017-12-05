Marathon Co. library gives lessons on new book rental app

Now there's an easier way to rent books at the Marathon County Library, through an app called "Libby." The app allows users to check out e-books and audiobooks with their library card.

The app can be downloaded to your smartphone or tablet. It includes a digital catalog and place holds.

"E-books and e-content have really been booming the last few years. Obviously, everyone's on their phone and their tablets so I think offering digital materials is really important for the library to do just to stay evolving and stay current with the times," said Dan Richter, a library specialist.

The library's Wausau location held a free class Tuesday for anyone interested in learning about it. There's another one on Thursday and two more in January. Exact times and locations can be found HERE.