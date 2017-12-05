New charges for man acquitted of pier shooting

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

Opposing sides in LGBT case coming before Supreme Court agree: It's not about wedding cake

Opponents in LGBT case agree: It's not about wedding cake

The Supreme Court is indicating a willingness to side with New Jersey's effort to permit sports gambling in a case being closely watched by states interested in allowing betting on sports

High court hints it could side with state on sports betting

President Donald Trump has taken the rare step of scaling back two sprawling national monuments in Utah

Old Rockefeller Center Christmas trees never really die, they just get built into the wall frames and floor supports of Habitat for Humanity homes

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the case of the Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Democratic Rep. John Conyers has resigned from Congress after being besieged by allegations he sexually harassed women he worked for him

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy has voiced competing concerns in arguments about a Colorado baker who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Border Patrol arrests plunge to 45-year low; deportation arrests spike in Trump's first year in office

The anti-harassment #MeToo movement has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

Los Angeles is poised to take a major step toward becoming the largest city in the U.S. that licenses the sale and cultivation of recreational marijuana.

Women who say they were sexually harassed or mistreated by powerful men in television news are banding together to form a support network aimed at changing newsroom culture.

A surge in homelessness on the West Coast has pushed the annual national count to nearly 554,000, the first time the number has gone up since 2010.

The same vicious winds that were making three Southern California wildfires so destructive were also making the firefight itself more difficult by keeping water-dropping planes and helicopters grounded.

The vast majority of state lawmakers across the country have employment or income sources outside their legislative duties, raising the potential for conflicts of interest when they vote on policies.

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing President Donald Trump's third travel ban to take effect has intensified the attention on a legal showdown before three judges in Seattle who have previously been cool to the administration's efforts.

More lawsuits are expected Wednesday over the Trump administration's plans to shrink several national monuments.

The race for mayor in Atlanta is too close to call, with one candidate declaring herself the city's new leader and the other vowing to request a recount.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The Latest on San Francisco pier shooting charges:

Federal authorities have charged a Mexican man with new immigration and gun violations less than a week after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was indicted Tuesday with two gun charges. A San Francisco jury convicted him of a state charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm after acquitting him of murder and assault for the July 1, 2015 shooting.

The state conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. He has been in jail since the day of the shooting.

His public defender Matt Gonzalez said Garcia Zarate will ask a judge to toss out the state conviction.

San Francisco's district attorney is defending the handling of a murder trial that ended with the acquittal of a Mexican man whose arrest set off a fierce national debate on immigration.

District Attorney George Gascon said Tuesday that he still believes Jose Ines Garcia Zarate should have been convicted of murder in the 2015 death of Kate Steinle.

A jury rejected that charge last week and convicted Garcia Zarate only of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Legal experts say prosecutors overreached by asking for a first-degree murder conviction because the fatal shot ricocheted off the ground, supporting Garcia Zarate's defense that the shooting was an accident.

Gascon also called President Trump a "madman" for a series of tweets deriding the verdict.