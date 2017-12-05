Tuesday Sports Report: Newman girls hoops improves to 4-1 with w - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Newman girls hoops improves to 4-1 with win over Stratford

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Boys Basketball
Athens 62, Colby 58
Edgar 58, Northland Lutheran 32
La Crosse Central 70, Marshfield 41
Marathon 55, Mosinee 36
Merrill 87, Hortonville 79
Pacelli 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 37
Phelps 71, Three Lakes 52
Port Edwards 55, Nekoosa 46
Rib Lake 76, Gilman 46
SPASH 74, De Pere 62
Wisconsin Rapids 45, Tomah 42

Girls Basketball
Colby 64, Greenwood 31
Columbus Catholic 68, Northland Lutheran 40
Gilman 67, Spencer 16
Neillsville 42, Loyal 25
Newman 55, Stratford 41
Owen-Withee 58, Granton 11
Pacelli 62, Rosholt 46
Phillips 69, Athens 62
Port Edwards 37, Almond-Bancroft 35
Prentice 72, Rib Lake 62
Tri-County 62, Pittsville 29

Boys Hockey
Neenah 11, Pacelli 1
Northland Pines 10, Lakeland 1
SPASH 5, Marshfield 0

