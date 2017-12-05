Tuesday Sports Report: Newman girls hoops improves to 4-1 with win over Stratford

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 lead

Markus Howard buried six 3-pointers and tied his career high with 34 points to power Marquette to a 91-81 victory over Vermont on Tuesday night. Howard grabbed six rebounds and was also 6 of 6 at the free-throw line for...

