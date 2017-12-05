Truckers For Tots stops in Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Truckers For Tots stops in Wausau

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Central Wisconsin trucking service is providing joy to families in need this holiday season.

Tuesday evening, Mid-State Trucking employees bought 15 shopping carts worth of toys and other items at Shopko in Wausau.

They then took it all to the nearby Salvation Army for families in need.

Organizers said it's important to help during the holidays.

"I think everybody wants a little something special underneath the tree this time of year and trying to make somebody's Christmas a little bit brighter," said Mid-State Owner Tom Vandehey. "This was something that hit a soft spot in our heart. This is a great way to do it."

Mid-State plans to do the same thing in Marshfield and Chippewa falls in the next week.

All together the company plans to spend $20,000 on the cause.

