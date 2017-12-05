Wausau looking to redevelop Thomas Street - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau looking to redevelop Thomas Street

By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The city of Wausau hopes to redevelop land along the newly finished section of Thomas Street.
    
Construction from 17th Ave to 4th Ave finished about a month ago.
    
Because houses and businesses were torn down during phase one of the project the city owns 28 properties along that stretch. 
    
Now, they're trying to figure out what to do with that land using a "streamlined" request-for-proposal process.

"It gives the city the ability to choose a proposal based not just on the price, but also based on what value that proposal would add to the city," said Assistant City Planner Brad Sippel.

The city says they hope to have the request-for-proposal responses in by January.

