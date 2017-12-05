Former Marathon County Dairy Princess to ask for prison release

Lori Esker, a former Marathon County Dairy Princess, goes before a parole board Wednesday asking to be released from prison.



A jury convicted her of strangling Lisa Cihaski in 1989 outside a Rib Mountain hotel. She is now 48.



Cihaski was engaged to Esker's former boyfriend.



The conviction came before Wisconsin revamped its sentencing guidelines making first-degree murder a mandatory life sentence.



Since 2003 the parole board has repeatedly denied Esker's requests to be released; her most recent request was in August.