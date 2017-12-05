Former Marathon County Dairy Princess to ask for prison release - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former Marathon County Dairy Princess to ask for prison release

Posted:
By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

Lori Esker, a former Marathon County Dairy Princess, goes before a parole board Wednesday asking to be released from prison.
     
A jury convicted her of strangling Lisa Cihaski in 1989 outside a Rib Mountain hotel. She is now 48.
    
Cihaski was engaged to Esker's former boyfriend.
    
The conviction came before Wisconsin revamped its sentencing guidelines making first-degree murder a mandatory life sentence.
    
Since 2003 the parole board has repeatedly denied Esker's requests to be released; her most recent request was in August.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.