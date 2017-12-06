2 Marshfield men arrested after drugs discovered in mail - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 Marshfield men arrested after drugs discovered in mail

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Two men are behind bars after authorities discovered a package containing one pound of marijuana from California at a home in Marshfield, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Jared Johnsrud, 18, and Mathew Baderscher, 19, of Marshfield were arrested on November 27th for conspiracy with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

With the help of the United States Postal Inspectors Office, police conducted a search warrant at the home after the drugs were delivered.

Charges have been requested through the Wood County District Attorney's Office.

