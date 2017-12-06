Time names 'The Silence Breakers' Person of the Year for 2017

After mounting speculation as who or what the newest choice would be, Time magazine finally made its decision public Wednesday.

"The Silence Breakers," the voices that launched the #MeToo movement, were named Time's Person of the Year for 2017. The cover is a group photo that includes actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler and a woman whose face is out of frame.

"This reckoning appears to have sprung up overnight. But it has actually been simmering for years, decades, centuries," Time's story said. "These silence breakers have started a revolution of refusal, gathering strength by the day, and in the past two months alone, their collective anger has spurred immediate and shocking results: nearly every day, CEOs have been fired, moguls toppled, icons disgraced. In some cases, criminal charges have been brought."

The movement put a spotlight on just how prevalent sexual harassment is in many women’s lives.

It all started when actress Alyssa Milano posted #MeToo after the bombshell report accusing Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct was published.

She responded to Time honoring the women with a tweet on Wednesday, writing: "In 2017 women stood up and said #MeToo. We overcame our fears to #BreakTheSilence. Technology and social media have connected us all. We can’t turn away from each other’s pain. We are connected to it. We are connected to each other. We are connected."

Social activist Tarana Burke also responded to being included in the story, tweeting: "Thank you EVERYONE!! Especially all of you who rang the alarm when you thought I wasn’t being acknowledged. I couldn’t say anything!! I’m sorry. But I felt every bit of the love. Now the work REALLY begins. #metoo."

The #MeToo movement quickly started trending due to its message that resonated with millions of women – using the hashtag signaled that the poster was also sexually harassed or assaulted in some manner in her life.

Stories ranged from women recalling the first time they were catcalled to others bravely coming forward to finally reveal secrets of horrific sexual misconduct. While the stories were shocking to some, for others it drew them closer to strangers and emboldened them to finally come forward about their abuse. The movement created a sense of community for women to know that they were not alone in the travesties they’ve endured, some since they were children.

#MeToo created a nationwide conversation about sexism and sexual abuse bringing many other stories to the forefront of American culture and as some believe, opening the door to take down even more political and media titans who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

President Trump was the Person of the Year in 2016. Over the years, Time Magazine has chosen people or movements that have significantly affected the year, whether it be positive or negatively. Over the years, winners have ranged from the Ebola fighters in 2014 to the computer in 1982

Trump was once again a finalist this year. He tweeted last month that he was "probably" going to be given the title, adding that he "took a pass" because he would have had to agree to an interview and a photo shoot. Time called that account false.