Wake Up Pet Pause: Winter weather warning

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Dolores Glytas joined Wake Up for Pet Pause to warn drivers about preparing for their pet partners on the road.

Dolores recommends packing an emergency pet kit for the road with a blanket, water, and snack in case your car stalls, especially during long road trips.

