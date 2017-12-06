Kind person donates $100 to fund Wausau student lunches - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Kind person donates $100 to fund Wausau student lunches

By Cassandra Ambrosius
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

An anonymous person donated $100 to a Wausau elementary school with a note saying the money should be used for a student who "may be having difficulty paying for their lunch account."

The money was sent in late November to the principal at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

The note says it can be used for a single student or multiple students.

