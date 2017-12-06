ELF ON THE SHELF: Send us your pictures! - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

ELF ON THE SHELF: Send us your pictures!

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Our Newsline 9 Elf popped up behind the anchor desk Wednesday morning. He'll be keeping an eye on our crew here until Christmas.

We want to see pictures of where your elf ends up! We'll be featuring the most creative pictures/stories during Wake Up.

Be sure to post your photos on our Facebook page!

