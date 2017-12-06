Police: Man tries to slide underneath woman and lick her shoes inside Walmart

Police: Man tries to slide underneath woman and lick her shoes i - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (AP) -

A North Carolina man is accused of trying to slide between a woman's legs and kiss and lick her shoes at Walmart.

News outlets report Knightdale police arrested 25-year-old Nahshon Luther Holmes on Monday and charged him with misdemeanor sexual battery.

The arrest warrant said Holmes attempted to "satisfy his sexual arousal by laying underneath the victim and in between her legs in an attempt to lick her shoes against her will."

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps says the shopper told police she was talking with another person when she noticed a man on his back who was trying to slide to get close to her. She followed him when he rushed out and got a description of his vehicle.

Capps said Holmes admitted his intent.

