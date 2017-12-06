Lincoln County Petsaver: Kittens - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsaver: Kittens

MERRILL (WAOW) - The Humane Society of Lincoln County is searching for homes for its many kittens and cats - with special pricing for the holiday season.

Adults are priced at $20- which includes vaccines, neuter or spay and microchip.

Kittens are $40,

Two-for-one deals are also being offered.

If you can't adopt a cat, the shelter has a Christmas wish list with cat litter and canned food as top priorities.

For more information contact the shelter here or call 715-536-3459.

