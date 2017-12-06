Portage County Crime Stoppers: U-Haul trailer and fuel missing

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police are searching for the thieves who stole a trailer and fuel from a rental business on Church Street.

The Finer Consigner is a second-hand shop and also serves as a U-HAUL agent. The owner recently reported the theft of a trailer with Texas plates on back.

"It is 4 x 8 feet long and orange and silver in color," Sgt. Tony Zblewski said.

According to police, the Texas plate is A001327 and the VIN number is 14HU08106CNUV5961.

During the investigation, officers learned that thieves have been stealing fuel from U-HAUL trucks and vans.

Four times in the past month, gas was siphoned out of trucks, Zblewski said. "It usually happens on the weekend."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 715-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.