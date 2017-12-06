UPDATE: Baldwin among senators who call for Franken to resign

After days tentative rebukes and a call for an ethics investigation, Democratic senators are beginning to call for Sen. Al Franken resign from office.

At least 20 Senate members on Wednesday said in quick succession over social media that the Minnesota Democrat should step down amid a growing list of sexual misconduct accusations. Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, joined the growing chorus, as well.

Franken's office says he will have an announcement on Thursday.

In a tweet, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon said “I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow" and called it "the right thing to do."

I expect that Senator Franken will announce his resignation tomorrow. It is the right thing to do given this series of serious allegations. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) December 6, 2017

"I am shocked and appalled by Senator Franken's behavior," said Sen. Patty Murray, who was among a flood of female senators to call for his resignation. "It's clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persistent problem and a clear patter over a long period of time. It's time for him to step aside."

Al Franken should resign. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 6, 2017

It is clear that Al Franken has engaged in a pattern of egregious and unacceptable behavior toward women. He should resign. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) December 6, 2017

Sexual harassment and misconduct should not be allowed by anyone and should not occur anywhere. I believe the best thing for Senator Franken to do is step down. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) December 6, 2017

I believe it is best for Senator Franken to resign. — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 6, 2017

On Tuesday, Democratic Rep. John Conyers retired from Congress amid a slew of sexual misconduct accusations.

The calls for Franken to step down come as a seventh woman accused him of harassment, telling Politicothat he tried to forcibly kiss her three years before he took office.

The former Democratic congressional aide said following a taping of Franken's radio show in 2006, he got in her face when her boss left the room and she had to elude his advances.

"He was between me and the door and he was coming at me to kiss me," she told Politico. "It was very quick and I think my brain had to work really hard to be like ‘Wait, what is happening?’ But I knew whatever was happening was not right and I ducked. I was really startled by it and I just sort of booked it towards the door and he said, 'It’s my right as an entertainer.'"

The senator denied the allegation in a statement to Politico.

"This allegation is categorically not true and the idea that I would claim this as my right as an entertainer is preposterous. I look forward to fully cooperating with the ongoing ethics committee investigation."

