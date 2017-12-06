Affidavit: Convicted rapist traveled to Shawano to have sex with teen

A federal grand jury has indicted a New York sex offender on charges he traveled to Shawano to have sex with a minor.

James A. Huskisson, also known as Jason Desantes, faces charges of sexually exploiting a minor and enticing the minor to engage in illicit sexual activity, according to the United States Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Federal officials say Huskisson, 45, started an online relationship with a minor from Shawano, sent photos of his genitals, and demanded sexually explicit photos from the victim. In September, he traveled from New York to Shawano to have sex with the teen girl, according to an FBI Special Agent.

Action 2 News searched federal court records and found the affidavit for an arrest warrant, which details the events leading up to Huskisson's arrest.

The FBI Special Agent says an administrator at a school in Shawano contacted the sheriff's office on Sept. 26 to report a suspicious vehicle with New York plates in the parking lot of the school. Deputies responded but were unable to find the vehicle.

The same car was stopped later that evening after a shoplifting complaint from a store in Shawano. Officers said they were not aware that the vehicle had been reported as suspicious earlier in the day and were unaware that he the man in the car was a registered sex offender. Officers gave Huskisson a citation for shoplifting.

Two days later, the school administrator contacted Shawano County investigators again to report that Huskisson had purchased clothing and a cell phone for the victim.

Investigators contacted the victim's mother, who said that she didn't trust law enforcement and questioned the authenticity of the victim's story.

In October, the school administrator contacted deputies again to report the victim was in a relationship with the man from the suspicious vehicle complaint and the suspect had contacted the victim at school.

Investigators responded to the school and the victim admitted that she used two phones to communicate with the suspect, who she identified as "James Lee."

The victim said she had received a photo from James Lee of his genitals.

A criminal history checked revealed James Lee was James Huskisson. Under the name Jason Desantes, he had been convicted of rape in New York and was registered as a sex offender. He spent time in prison for two separate charges of 1st Degree Forcible Rape.

In November, investigators got consent to log in to the victim's Facebook Messenger. They found sexually explicit messages, and Huskisson's requests for the underage victim to send nude photos.

The investigation found that Huskisson, between Sept. 16 and Oct. 13, sent "numerous digital pictures of his penis" to the victim. Investigators also found nude photos of the victim.

The FBI agent said Huskisson traveled form New York to Shawano to have sex with the victim at her home on Sept. 27.

Huskisson then went home to New York. Huskisson was arrested near his home. He will be transported to Green Bay to face the federal charges.

The case was investigated by the FBI in Green Bay and New York, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, the Shawano Police Department, the Brown County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the NYPD, and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

If convicted of the new charges, Huskisson faces 25 years to life in a federal prison.