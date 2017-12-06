Wausau committee recommends moving ahead with Thomas St. planning

The Wausau capital improvements and street maintenance committee voted to move forward with design plans for Thomas Street Wednesday evening.

"We need to come to some kind of solution for the community," said city council president Lisa Rasmussen.

Right now, there's a 30 percent design plan from 4th Avenue to the Wisconsin River Bridge that has drawn criticism from some residents. The design includes raised medians along with bike lanes. In the plan, 12 homes and several businesses on the north side of the street would be torn down.

Engineers said the medians would increase safety in that corridor and reduce crashes.

The city has been gathering comments and feedback from residents. A large concern is the impact that those medians would have on access to some homes and businesses on the south side of the street. The committee discussed making those medians mountable in parts of the street to lessen the impact.

"I would want to see that design show me mountable medians, at least from Cleveland to McCleary St.," said Rasmussen. "That makes sense, I'd like to see that, and I think most of the commenters would like to see that as well."

The decision on whether to go forward with design plans is up to the city council. They meet December 12. If approved, engineers will put together a 60 percent design plan with some changes to the initial design. A public information meeting will be held in January.

