Rodgers throws deep during practice; King placed on IR

The Green Bay Packers invited the media to watch quarterback Aaron Rodgers practice with the team Wednesday. It's the first time we've seen him practice in weeks.

We were not allowed to shoot video of Rodgers throwing, but can report that No. 12 was tossing deep to the left and right. The injured QB tossed multiple 60-yard passes.

Rodgers is still on Injured Reserve as he recovers from a broken collarbone. He won't be eligible to return to regular season play until, at the earliest, the Dec. 17 game against the Carolina Panthers.

It's no secret the Packers have struggled without Rodgers, who was injured Oct. 15 in Minnesota. They have lost four of their last six games.

The team is 6-6 and holding out hope for a playoff run.

Rodgers' recent return to workouts and practice has impressed his teammates and coaches.

Coach Mike McCarthy talked about it last week.

"I think it's a big deal and you see your leader out there, so definitely, but the guys have been out here watching him work the last couple weeks," Coach McCarthy said. "He's been going through the fundamental part of it, but I think you also have to be in tune with the trial return mode. Every player as you work through their protocol you know the procedure specifics of coming back for their specific injuries, but yeah it would be great to have him out there."

In other team news, the Packers placed rookie CB Kevin King on Injured Reserve, a shoulder injury officially ending his season.

The Packers activated CB Demetri Goodson from the PUP list.