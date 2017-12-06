Gov. Walker signs three bills for veterans

Governor Scott Walker signed three bills into law on Tuesday which all benefit veterans in Wisconsin.

The bills increase support for veteran farmers, disabled veteran business owners, and tuition grants for National Guard members.

"The best way we can honor the men and women proudly serve the United States here in the state of Wisconsin is to make sure that we provide them the help and assistance that they need," Walker said.

The first bill signed, connecting veterans to agriculture, was modeled after a program instituted in West Virginia back in 2014.

"Since that program was instituted they've helped over 300 veterans go into agriculture and created almost 200 new businesses," Senator Patrick Testin said.

Another benefit from this bill, a logo that will be on produce produced by veteran farmers.

"I'm not a farmer, I probably never will be a farmer but I do eat, I do buy produce and I can direct my consumer dollar to support veteran farmers here in the state of Wisconsin," State Representative Evan Goyke said.

The second bill walker signed, helps veterans by bringing consistency between state and federal programs in the workforce for disabled vets. The final one Gov. Walker signed into law on Tuesday provides tuition grants for national guard members.

Walker said the Badger state is the best state in the nation when it comes to providing benefits for their vets.