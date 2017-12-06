Gov. Walker speaks on plan to drug testing food stamp users - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Walker speaks on plan to drug testing food stamp users

Posted:
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Governor Scott Walker is proposing a measure which would require adults receiving food stamps to get drug tested. 

On Monday Walker moved forward with the plan for the Badger state. 

"If you want public assistance you got to be able to pass a drug test," Walker said. "If that person fails the drug test we don't kick them out, we put them on rehab because we know if we can get them healthy and clean again, we can get them back in the work force."

The treatment is state-funded if the participants don't have any other way to pay for it. 

