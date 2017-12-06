UPDATE: Merrill school board proceeding with referendum

The Merrill school board voted to move forward with a referendum.

The school cites declining enrollment as a reason the referendum is needed. The planning committee recommended that the district ask residents for $2.5 million.

According to school officials, a recent survey showed community support is there for a referendum up to the $2.5 million. The money could be used to cover a FAB lab, operational deficit, teacher salaries and a projected deficit of $1.8 million.

No decisions have been made on how much money the school will be asking for and exactly what it will be used on. School officials said more information will follow the next few weeks.