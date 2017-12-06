UW-Stevens Point professor weighs-in on Israeli capital

A professor at UW-Stevens Point is weighing in on the potential repercussions, after President Donald Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Edgar Francis, a professor of Middle Eastern history and Islamic studies said the declaration will likely spark heated protests between the Israelis and Palestinians.

He said the move is unprecedented and could spark more unrest in the region.

Francis said, lives could be lost with the United States recognizing Jerusalem as the capital, instead of Tel Aviv.

"The best we can hope for is that those voices calling for more violence will not be heard and that any protest will be relatively peaceful," he said.

The professor said the US would have to find a resolution for both sides quickly, or backpedal on the decision, both unlikely.