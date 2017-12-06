Walker, former employees react to Schimel's Lincoln Hills statement

Attorney General Brad Schimel said he would be open to closing the facility - but only if a viable alternative was found. In an interview Wednesday, Gov. Scott Walker mirrored those statements.More >>
Attorney General Brad Schimel says he would support closing the state's troubled youth prison if corrections officials could find another way to handle serious juvenile offenders.More >>
Advocates from a youth advocate group, formerly incarcerated youth, and representatives from the faith community, government officials and the Milwaukee Common Council will demand the closure of the Lincoln Hills youth prison Thursday at a press conference.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is ordering that an interim superintendent be hired at Wisconsin's juvenile prisons in light of recent attacks against guards and workers at the facilities.More >>
Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel says it's possible that his office may charge one or more people in connection with alleged abuses against inmates at the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison.More >>
Crews are working to fight a fire that broke out at a cold storage facility on Wausau’s west side early Tuesday, according the Wausau Fire Department.More >>
In the latest development, Attorney General Brad Schimel said he would be open to closing the facility - but only if a viable alternative was found.More >>
The Wausau capital improvements and street maintenance committee voted to move forward with design plans for Thomas Street Wednesday evening.More >>
A Wausau man got a head-to-toe transformation Tuesday morning.More >>
