UPDATE: Investigators working to identify man shot and killed by officers

Investigators are working to positively identify a man who was shot and killed by officers in Marinette County early Thursday morning.

"The deceased is not someone known to us at this point," says Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve. "It could be quite awhile before we make and are prepared to give you a positive identification."

The sheriff confirmed that two officers with the city police department and two deputies were at the scene. They were not hurt. They have been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol during officer-involved shooting investigations.

"The officers made a decision that their lives were in danger," Sheriff Sauve said Thursday during the news conference.

The Sheriff's Office says city police were called to a motel in Marinette at 12:10 a.m. to investigate a report of an incident involving a man with a handgun.

The man, described as a white male in his 30s, was not there. Officers used cell phone tracking to narrow down the location of the suspect to a residence on State Highway 64 in the Town of Peshtigo. At 3 a.m., officers and deputies traveled to this home and saw the suspect get into a vehicle and take off west on the highway.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle on Schacht Road. The car went into a ditch. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect was armed with a gun when he got out of the vehicle. The Sheriff's Office says this "placed the officers in danger."

"I know that he was armed when he exited the vehicle. I do not know if he fired or did not comply with commands from our officers. I don't know that yet. But we will know that," Sheriff Sauve says.

The man was shot and killed by officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the officers or deputies. They're still working to investigate who fired upon the suspect.

"I know there was long gun fire and handgun fire by the officers.I don't know if two, three, or all four of them fired yet," Sheriff Sauve says.

The investigation also continues into what happened at the motel earlier in the morning.

Investigators are still working to uncover what happened at the motel, which the sheriff declined to name. Sheriff Sauve says they don't yet know if it was a robbery attempt or a domestic situation.

"There was an incident at a room in the motel where a handgun was shown through the door," Sheriff Sauve says. "And then there was some sort of action taken to close the door and get that person away from it."

The sheriff says the motel has video of the incident.

"The motel has some video, and they looked at that even before they called 911, and then they called because they confirmed obviously there was a gun involved in this incident," Sheriff Sauve said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is on scene and will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The Sheriff's Office says the public is not in danger.

Highway 64 is closed at the scene.

This is the alternate route the Wisconsin Department of Transportation suggests: Eastbound traffic will go south bound on CTH RW, east bound on Pine St towards Buisness 41, then get onto US 41 north bound until Roosevelt Rd, and back on to WIS 64. West bound traffic will use the reverse route.