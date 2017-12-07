Sheriff: Heroin overdose kills 29-year-old man in Crandon

Florence E. Gomez, 24, and Noel Vandiver, 34 PHOTO: Forest Co. Sheriffs Office

The Forest County Sheriff's Department says a 29-year old man has died from a heroin overdose.

Warren K. VanZile died Nov. 29 after the sheriff's department received a 911 call requesting an ambulance for a man not breathing at 3159 State Highway 55 in the Town of Nashville, Sheriff John Dennee said Thursday.

Officers responded and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, the sheriff said in a statement.

Investigators determined VanZile used heroin before he had trouble breathing, Dennee said.

Two people - Florence E. Gomez, 24, and Noel Vandiver, 34, - were arrested in VanZile's death, the sheriff said.

No charges had been filed Thursday, according to online Forest County court records.