Hotspots flare up at scene of Wausau warehouse fire

Crews were called back to the scene of a warehouse fire in Wausau Thursday, according to the Wausau Fire Department.

Hotspots flared up at Central Storage at 1212 West St. around noon, the fire department said.

The blaze started early Tuesday morning and took multiple fire departments more than a day to put out.

Most of the building has been torn down and the rest is badly damaged. Central Storage was used to house cold products.

The cold temperatures made it harder to fight Tuesday, since the added water would freeze and add slippery spots, officials said. At the time of the fire, wind chills were reported around 7 degrees.

"The cold for us makes everything more difficult because we're using water and it makes everything slippery and everything is cold," Czarapata said. "It just makes it more difficult to operate. Your body is asking more, trying to generate heat."

No one was inside when the fire happened and no one on scene was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.