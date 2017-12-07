Rib Mountain eyes new development for 3 businesses - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rib Mountain eyes new development for 3 businesses

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - Three new businesses could soon make a home in Rib Mountain.

A developer wants to build a 7,000-square-foot retail space at  the corner of Rib Mountain Drive and Starling Lane.

The heating and cooling  business currently on the property would move to a new location nearby.

Town Administrator Gaylene Rhoden said the proposal would include three businesses: Five Guys restaurant, Kay Jewelers and a third business which is yet to be announced.

"The town has put a lot of effort  into dressing up Rib Mountain Drive and making sure it's good for the businesses....for the residents," Rhoden said.

The Rib Mountain Planning Commission takes up the issue Wednesday.

