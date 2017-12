WAUSAU (WAOW) - Dude, a three-year-old hound dog, is our Petsaver from Marathon County.

Shelter volunteers say he is very gentle and gets along with everyone he meets.

His fee is $200, which includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

The shelter is gearing up for a New Year's party at The Pavilion in Rothschild to raise money for animal care.

For more information contact the shelter at 715-845-2810 or visit here.