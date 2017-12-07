Judge refuses to dismiss felony in Vilas Co. fatal shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge refuses to dismiss felony in Vilas Co. fatal shooting

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
EAGLE RIVER (WAOW) - A judge Thursday refused to throw out one of the felony charges accusing a 19-year-old Eagle River man of killing a 20-year-old Conover friend, according to online Vilas County court records.

Jeremiah Fox Solis is charged with two felonies - homicide by firearm with a controlled substance and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon - in the Sept. 3 incident that killed Connor Stephens.

Solis' attorney argued the second charge should be dismissed, but Circuit Judge Neal Nielsen III disagreed, clearing the way for a preliminary hearing Dec. 14 on both charges, court records said.

Stephens was shot in the chest about midnight.

A prosecutor has said Solis bought the pistol at an Eagle River gun show just days before the incident, was showing it off, had smoked marijuana, thought the gun was unloaded and pulled the trigger.

