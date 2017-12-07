Murder suspect Curtis Langlois sentenced to life in prison without parole

UPDATE -- Curtis Langlois, convicted in the August killing of Kendrith J. Young in Madison, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole. Although he will never get out of prison, he also was sentenced on an additional count of attempted homicide to 40 years in prison with 20 years supervision.

Langlois was also accused of robbing two Wausau businesses at gun-point in August.

Authorities said Curtis Langlois, 37, robbed Family Video on 6th Street and Fast Break Mobil gas station.

----

UPDATE -- At a plea hearing Nov. 10, 2017, Curtis Langlois, who prosecutors say killed one man and wounded another in August, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, according to online court records.

Langlois shot Kendrith J. Young, 33, to death on Aug. 2 at the 7-Eleven convenience store, 2703 W. Beltline, and wounded Rodney Lemon Jr., who was at the store with Young.

----

MADISON (WKOW) -- The suspect in a Madison convenience store murder appeared in court on Thursday.

Curtis Langlois will stand trial for allegedly killing Kendrith Young and the attempted murder of Rodney Lemon on August 2. He was wheeled into the courtroom strapped to a restraint chair for his preliminary hearing. Madison Police Detective James Grann testified that Langlois confessed to murdering Young and shooting at Lemon.



Grann told the court that Langlois said he shot Young in the head and chest after another suspect, 27-year-old Demetrius Reeves shot at Young first.



The murder happened at the 7-Eleven off the Beltline near Todd Drive. During his confession, Grann says Langlois told him his intention was to kill Young because of an interaction a month before the shooting.



"He felt as though Mr. Young posturing in certain ways and making certain statements that were disrespectful to him," said Grann "He used the term of mugging him."



Langlois also faces battery to a law enforcement officer. On September 4, Dane County Sheriff's Office says Langlois wrapped his handcuffed hands around her neck and threatened to snap it while in an elevator.