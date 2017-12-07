Demonstrators protest net neutrality in Plover

A handful of protesters outside the Verizon store in Plover braved the frigid temperatures on Thursday evening, ahead of a vote next week where federal regulators will discuss repealing a policy called net neutrality.

The idea of net neutrality is that internet service providers must keep all content neutral and not alter speeds of service.

But protesters fear that the freedom could be in jeopardy.

"It could affect the content you're able to see on the internet or the accessibility of certain content," said Joe Schuler, a protester. "I'm sick of seeing that kind of thing going on and not doing anything about it."

"It's an issue of fairness for Americans that we have an open internet," added Bonnie Benszeski.

Demonstrations took place nationwide in front of Verizon stores, with activists saying the head of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, a former lawyer for Verizon, presents a conflict of interest before the vote takes place.

Advocates for the repeal say the current policy allows for too much government regulation.

Democrats and activists tried to delay the Dec. 14 vote, but the FCC said it will move forward.

After the protest, demonstrators plan on calling local politicians to demand change.