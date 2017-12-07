Middle schoolers ring and sing for Salvation Army - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Middle schoolers ring and sing for Salvation Army

By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Horace Mann Middle School students rang bells and sang in front of Pick 'N Save in Wausau Thursday.
    
Students and teachers said they wanted to help the Salvation Army because of all the support it provides to the community during the holidays.

"My uncle is in the Salvation Army and it's very important to me because he's a really nice person and I think they should be acknowledged," say Nyasia Herrick, a Horace Mann student.

"I think this is a great testament to what young people can do," added Horace Mann Teacher Terri Tourtillot. "I'm hoping we get a new tradition established and we can keep this up for years to come."

More students will be back next Thursday for more caroling and bell ringing.

