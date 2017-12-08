Thursday Sports Report: West, Mosinee advance to Marathon Cup ch - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: West, Mosinee advance to Marathon Cup championship

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS HOCKEY
Lakeland 6, Medford 1
Mosinee 5, Wausau East/Merrill 1
Wausau West 2, D.C. Everest 1
   Mosinee and Wausau West will play in the championship of the Marathon Cup at 7:30 Saturday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Marshfield 4

GIRLS HOCKEY
Lakeland 10, Medford 1

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Abbotsford 51, Pittsville 48
   Almond-Bancroft 69, Rosholt 61
   Antigo 71, Wausau West 33
   Blair-Taylor 63, Loyal 60
   Columbus Catholic 80, Granton 21
   Laona-Wabeno 67, Goodman/Pembine 28
   McDonell Central 68, Thorp 58
   Neillsville 80, Greenwood 57
   Owen-Withee 54, Spencer 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Medford 72, Wausau East 50
   Mosinee 54, Northland Pines 47
   Newman Catholic 59, Auburndale 42

