K-9 can help parents find narcotics, opioids before it's too late

PASADENA, Md. — With the opioid epidemic showing no signs of slowing down, a K-9 trainer decided to start a company designed to help Maryland parents know when to get their kids help.

Police use K-9s every day, but one particular narcotics dog named Honda is trained for private use, and she's the newest weapon in the fight against opioids.

Honda can sniff drugs in a matter of seconds. Honda's handler, Chris Itnyre, who runs K-9 Protection and Detection, goes to businesses, halfway houses and, most recently, into private homes.

"It's a lot of concerned parents. Most of them are moms. The moms call because they're concerned their kids are bringing narcotics into the house," Itnyre said.

For $150, Honda will sniff out any drugs in the home. Itnyre said it's quicker and much more thorough than a parent searching on their own.

"The only way you're going to find it is with a dog. We find stuff in AAA batteries, cigarette packs, rolled-up socks. Unless you've got a whole day to go through every article in the room, you're not going to find it. The dog will come in and in two to three minutes, can find it and move on," Itnyre said.

Itnyre marks any hits with blue tape and lets the homeowner deal with the situation. Scott Dehorty, executive director of Maryland House Detox, said the next step should be an immediate call to professionals for help and advice.

In Anne Arundel County, we have safe stations at the fire department, we have mobile crisis (support). There are a lot of really good treatment centers to call for immediate help," Dehorty said.

Dehorty recommended that parents confront their child as soon as possible, saying the opioid epidemic has claimed too many lives to wait or be concerned about breaking a child's trust.

"There was a point in time where I would see this service and, as a therapist, maybe shy away from it. We're in a different time now," Dehorty said.

Itnyre said he hopes that with Honda's help, he can save lives and help put an end to the opioid epidemic.

"If we can catch the kids at a young age and show them that there's a different route besides just getting high, that there's more fun things to do, we can nip it in the bud," Itnyre said.

Anne Arundel County has had more than 1,000 drug overdoses so far this year.