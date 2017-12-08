'Angels Among Us' festival in Rothschild Saturday

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Santa makes a visit to Rothschild on Saturday.

He's part of the Angels Among Us Holiday Festival at the Rothschild Pavilion from 3 to 6 p.m.

The family event features therapy dogs, children's crafts and a teddy bear clinic.

Santa and Mrs.Claus will also be on hand for photos.

Admission is free but some activities have a fee with the money raised going to the Ascension Foundation of Saint Clare's Hospital in Weston.

The foundation is raising money for sexual assault nurses and children's services.

Check it out at the Rothschild Pavilion 3 to 6 p.m.

1104 Park St, Rothschild, WI 54474