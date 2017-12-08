Girls raise money for Marshfield PD radios

When middle school students Samantha Ridgway and Jenna Foemmel discovered the Marshfield Police Department needed money for new radios, they jumped into action.

"My dad works for State Patrol and when he had to transfer over to Marshfield radios he couldn't understand anything," said Ridgway. "So me and Jenna heard about this and we were like 'Oh, well we could start a fundraiser and we could raise money,' because we heard they want to get more radios."

Back in September, Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza told us about the department's struggles. The devices are hindered because they're low-tech radios, and the transmission tower at the police department is the only tower receiving the calls.

Ridgway and Foemmel took a creative approach to their fundraising. The two girls crafted made-to-order wooden signs.

"We then thought like why don't we put inspiring quotes on them," said Foemmel.

They went door-to-door asking businesses if they were interested, and asked them to display the signs in their window fronts.

The duo's mission was rooted in more than just raising money.

"It could like serve double purposes," said Ridgway. "To raise money and to also be encouraging for the community."

Large signs cost $50, and smaller signs cost $30-35.

So far, the girls have raised about $800.

The 2018 budget has allocated funds to help pay for the new radios, but any money raised will offset those costs.

If you would like a sign, you can contact the Marshfield Police Department at (715) 387-4394.