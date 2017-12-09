Friday Sports Report: SPASH girls basketball drops 82 in WVC ope - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: SPASH girls basketball drops 82 in WVC opening win, Negaard surpasses 1,000 career points

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Girls Basketball

Amherst 74 Bonduel 34
Chippewa Falls 58 Rice Lake 54
Colby 48 Loyal 36 
DC Everest 64 Merrill 54
Elcho 57 WI Valley Lutheran 41
Greenwood 52 Spencer 40
Lakeland 71 Rhinelander 55
Nekoosa 67 Mauston 58 F/OT
Owen-Withee 72 Columbus Catholic 68
Port Edwards 43 Wild Rose 31
Rosholt 42 Almond-Bancroft 26
Shiocton 70 Weyauwega-Fremont 13
Stevens Point 82 Wausau West    74
Tri-County 48 Pacelli 45
Wisconsin Rapids 68 Wausau East 40

Boys Basketball

Mosinee 81 Northland Pines 42
Phelps 76 Goodman 43
Port Edwards 56 Wild Rose 46
Rib Lake 70 Chequamegon 45
Stratford 72 Edgar 44
Tri-County 54 Madison Country Day 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53 Iola-Scandinavia 32
 

