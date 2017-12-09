Packers tight end Kendricks charged with marijuana possession

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks is charged in Outagamie County with marijuana possession.

According to online court records, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says it found Kendricks breaking the law on September 2. The district attorney filed the Possession of THC charge this past Tuesday, December 5.

The Journal Sentinel reports a state trooper smelled marijuana through the window when Kendricks was stopped for going 81 in a 70 MPH zone. Authorities say a search produced a small Louis Vuitton bag containing some marijuana, two packs of rolling papers and a metal grinder. Kendricks first told the trooper he smoked all the marijuana in the bag before ultimately disclosing the leftovers.

Possession of THC charge is a forfeiture including a fine up to $1,000.

Kendricks was given a bond amount of $326.50 and scheduled to appear in court on February 14, 2018.

Kendricks received only a warning for the speeding.

Kendricks was signed by the Packers as a free agent during the last off- season. Born in Milwaukee, he played with the Wisconsin Badgers and was drafted by the Rams in 2011, starting his NFL career. He wears jersey No. 84.