Young Golden Eagles squad to be tested on the road Saturday in Madison

Wisconsin bragging rights will be on the line at the Kohl Center in Madison when the Badgers host instate rival Marquette on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The rivalry dates back to 1917. The Golden Eagles picked up a win at the Kohl Center the last time they were there back in December of 2015.

However, head coach Steve Wojciechowski knows he's dealing with an inexperienced group.

Note: Former SPASH star Sam Hauser, a sophomore for the Golden Eagles, is averaging nearly 13 points per game to go along with six rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31 minutes of action.