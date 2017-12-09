Wausau West boys ice hockey aims for another Marathon Cup

Local high school scores reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Local high school scores reported to the WAOW Sports Office.More >>
Wausau West and Mosinee advanced to the championship of the Marathon Cup with semifinal wins on Thursday.More >>
Wausau West and Mosinee advanced to the championship of the Marathon Cup with semifinal wins on Thursday.More >>
As a sophomore, Zach Mootz earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. A year later, leading his team with 18.8 points, the 6-foot-2 guard was upgraded to a First-Team All-Conference selection.More >>
As a sophomore, Zach Mootz earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. A year later, leading his team with 18.8 points, the 6-foot-2 guard was upgraded to a First-Team All-Conference selection.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Antigo boys basketball earns wins over Bluejays in 58-56 overtime thriller. Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Antigo boys basketball earns wins over Bluejays in 58-56 overtime thriller. Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
The WIAA Board of Control has reversed its decision to add a shot clock to high school basketball in Wisconsin.More >>
The WIAA Board of Control has reversed its decision to add a shot clock to high school basketball in Wisconsin.More >>
Boys and Girls basketball seasons are officially in full swing. Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Boys and Girls basketball seasons are officially in full swing. Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Abbotsford coach Jacob Knapmiller wore a microphone Friday night during the Falcons' 56-20 win over Greenwood.More >>
Abbotsford coach Jacob Knapmiller wore a microphone Friday night during the Falcons' 56-20 win over Greenwood.More >>