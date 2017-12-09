Badgers men's hoops lose two key guards

In less than an hour, the Wisconsin's men's basketball team will face instate rival Marquette in Madison at the Kohl Center. But the Badgers will be without two key guards.

Guards D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King will be out indefinitely with foot and knee injuries, respectively, according to the UW Sports Medicine Staff.

Trice, a sophomore, was averaging a team-high 31.5 minutes per game and 9.4 points per game, nearly four points better than his freshman year average of 5.6. According to the staff, Trice will undergo surgery on his right foot on Monday and his initial rehab process will begin in 2-3 weeks.

King, who's sidelined with a left knee injury, was averaging 19 minutes and 5.2 points per game, while shooting just under 46 percent from the floor. In two conference games, the freshman averaged nine points.

Tip time is scheduled for 11 a.m. The game will be televised live on FS1.

Newsline 9 will have highlights of the game and reports from Madison at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.