Wisconsin widow reunited with husband's wedding ring

MADISON (AP) -

A western Wisconsin woman has found her husband's wedding ring several months after he died in a car accident.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 32-year-old Jessica Steinhorst, of Wauzeka, recovered her husband's ring with the help of a Middleton man who hunts for rings.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Lee Steinhorst was killed in June when his minivan crossed the center line of a highway and struck a semitrailer. Officials told Jessica Steinhorst that the damage to her husband's left side was extensive and his wedding ring wasn't recovered.

Dan Roekle found the ring near a home with a relatively well-maintained yard.

The ring was custom-made. Jessica Steinhorst hopes to pass on the ring to her children so they can feel close to their father.

