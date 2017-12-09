Wisconsin hemp advocates plan next steps after legalization

Hemp advocates say Wisconsin's marketplace must get up to speed now that hemp production has been legalized in the state.

The Janesville Gazette reports that farmers will have to learn how to grow hemp, obtain seeds, modify farm equipment and build hemp processing plants.

Allison Pratt-Szeliga is the program manager at Michael Fields Agriculture Institute. She says hemp processors and equipment could get into the market quickly enough for production to begin in the spring.

Pratt-Szeliga says she's waiting for the state's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to create hemp regulations before truly working on expanding the hemp market. She says hemp can be turned into food, clothes, insulation and construction materials.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill legalizing hemp production in Wisconsin last month.